Kenneth Hilton
Peacefully at Broadview Nursing Centre on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Missed by his children Richard (Jen), Cindy, and Robin (Tina). Proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dearly missed by his close friend and confidante. Sadly missed by his brother Wayne. Predeceased by his parents Nelson and Dorothy Hilton. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special "Thank You" to all the staff at the Smiths Falls District Hospital and Broadview Nursing Centre for their excellent care. As per Ken's wishes cremation has taken place. A private memorial service was held in the Chapel at the Lannin Funeral Home on Friday, December 04, 2020 at 2:00pm. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Bethel Pentecostal Church would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
