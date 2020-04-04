|
|
Peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute on March 28, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved former husband of Helen Giles. Missed by his son and his daughter-in-law James Edwards and Elizabeth Bigford. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kurtis, Jesska and Mike Roberts, Jordyn and Damon Wilson and his great-grandson Colton James. Predeceased by his parents Leamon and Sarah Edwards, and his siblings Bessie (Ross) McIlvenna, and Garnet Edwards (Sheila Ballance). Dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ken began his career at Canada Wire & Cable in 1963 and then moved on to work at Ellis Don Construction in Kingston, ON. Ken started his own business in demolition and excavating in 1967 in Oshawa, ON. He had many great accomplishments including demolishing huge factories, office buildings and many homes. In light of the spread of the Covid-19 Virus, a private graveside service will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart & Stroke would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences are available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 4, 2020