Ken passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Almonte General Hospital on Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 83. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Schonauer (nee Hanniman). Ken was predeceased by his parents John and Beatrice Schonauer, his father and mother-in-laws Frank and Annamary Hanniman and brother Dennis (Anna) Schonauer. He was the beloved father of Teresa (Jeff) Rothwell, Kevin (Heather), Kerry (Donna) and Brian (Carla) Schonauer; proud grandfather of Chris (Brittany), Jessica (Jimmie), Stephen (Callan), Brittany (James), Jimmy (Emily), Nicole (Robbie), Haley (Ryan), Kensley and Emma. Ken was the great grandfather to Jayce and Renleigh and excited for the arrival of three more great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his brother and sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews and many friends. Ken retired after more than 30 years of service with the Ministry of Natural Resources. The arrangements will be held privately for the family followed by a celebration of life, held at a later date; Ken will be interred in Sacred Heart Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Almonte General Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 25, 2020