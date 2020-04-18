Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
1929-2020 Born in Winnipeg on March 19, 1929 to Berton Phillips and Julia Blenkhorn. Passed away peacefully in Arnprior on Thursday morning, April 16 2020. Married to his loving wife, Roberta (Bobbie) for over 68 years. They lived for many years in Coquitlam, BC and then moved to Georgetown, ON where Ken worked for First Spice. When he retired in the early 90's they moved, full-time to the Kawarthas where they spent many wonderful years with family and their bridge friends enjoying the beautiful canal and lakes. Ken's love for music ran through his entire life. He could play any song on the piano that you could hum. He enjoyed the many musical productions at their Florida winter home in Zephyrhills, Florida in years gone by. Lovingly remembered by his children Susan (Anne), Robert (Lydia), Julia (Dave), Valerie (Jube), Linda (Blair) as well as his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and distant relatives. Ken's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Private family interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. In memory of Ken, please consider a donation to the Ontario Lung Association. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -