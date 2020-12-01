1/1
Kevin Kealey
With the love of his life Barbara by his side, Kevin passed away peacefully at the Perth and Smiths Falls Hospital, Smiths Falls site on November 29, 2020. He is survived by his devoted, loving wife and best friend of almost 36 years, Barbara (née Gregoire); his sisters Noreen (late Ron Syme), Linda (Don O'Neill), his brothers Norbert (May), Gerald (Elaine), Kenneth (Sandra), and Brian (Marilyn). Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Cecelia Kealey (née Hughes) and brothers William "Billy" (late Betty Ann), Michael, and his brother-in-law Philip Gregoire. He will be deeply missed by his father-in-law Phil Gregoire (Debbie), his mother-in-law Peggy Gregoire, his brothers-in-law Peter Gregoire (Jane), Nick Gregoire, sister-in-law Suzanne Donovan, his furry baby Bentley, as well as his many nieces and nephews. Kevin was born in Ottawa, Ontario on June 16, 1935. On November 3, 1952, he enlisted with the Royal Canadian Navy. He served in Korea on HMCS Haida and on the High Seas on HMCS Loon, HMCE Quebec, HMCE Gaspé and HMCS St Laurent. Kevin was discharged on November 2, 1957. He has been a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 95, Smiths Falls, Ontario. Kevin then retired from the Rideau Regional Centre, Smiths Falls, Ontario where he had been a Maintenance Painter for over 25 years. As per Kevin's wishes, there will be no wake or funeral. A cause near and dear to Kevin was the Peace Officers Caring for Kids Foundation, where he volunteered for many years, which supported families in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Peace Officers Caring for Kids Foundation (www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/peace-officers-caring-for-kids/) or the Legion Branch 95 in Kevin's memory.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 1, 2020.
