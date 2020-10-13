It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Kodi Travis Warden beloved partner, son, brother, uncle, & friend. A man with a big presence and funny bone that never could break, his smile could brighten any room or situation. Family was everything to Kodi. He would spend countless hours playing with his nieces and nephews and was truly a big kid himself. He made daily efforts to stay in touch with those he loved and there was no doubt that he had a strong moral compass. Standing up for those who couldn't stand up for themselves was very important to him. When Kodi loved you, he absolutely had your back and you knew it. Our family will embark on a journey of healing while continuing to celebrate all the amazing parts of his life. The initial services will only be family only but details to follow around a proper celebration of life in Kodi's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. Any donations in Kodi's memory should be directed towards Center for addiction and mental health https://www.camh.ca/ www.barkerfh.com