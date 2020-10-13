1/1
Kodi Travis Warden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kodi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Kodi Travis Warden beloved partner, son, brother, uncle, & friend. A man with a big presence and funny bone that never could break, his smile could brighten any room or situation. Family was everything to Kodi. He would spend countless hours playing with his nieces and nephews and was truly a big kid himself. He made daily efforts to stay in touch with those he loved and there was no doubt that he had a strong moral compass. Standing up for those who couldn't stand up for themselves was very important to him. When Kodi loved you, he absolutely had your back and you knew it. Our family will embark on a journey of healing while continuing to celebrate all the amazing parts of his life. The initial services will only be family only but details to follow around a proper celebration of life in Kodi's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. Any donations in Kodi's memory should be directed towards Center for addiction and mental health https://www.camh.ca/ www.barkerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved