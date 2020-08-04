It is with great sadness that the family of Krista Mitten (née Koeck) announce her peaceful passing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 46. Krista will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her but especially by her husband of 20 years, Nathan; her parents, Norbert and Linda; her sisters, Lisa (Chris) and Amy (Dave); and the nieces that she loved so much, Isla, Lucy and Allegra. Krista was known for her incredibly loyal love of all her family and friends, and her Creator Jehovah God. Her love of laughter, great sense of humor and infectious smile was enjoyed by all who knew her. She travelled frequently, driving whenever possible to one of her favorite places, Ogunquit Maine, where she loved to sit by the Ocean with a good book and a fine Bourbon. Krista was an avid animal lover who always had pet fish, often had a cat, always had dogs, fed wild birds and dreamed of one day owning a horse. The family would like to sincerely thank all who went above and beyond to provide her compassionate care. Dr. Garth Nicholas, the nursing staff of the 5th Floor North East Ottawa General Hospital, the Ottawa Hospital Civic Emergency unit, and the Pharmacy staff of the Almonte Shoppers Drug Mart. Your help and compassion were greatly appreciated. An online memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. If you would like to attend, please send a message to kristamittenmemorial@gmail.com and details will be provided.