Passed away at her home in Alliston, ON August 10, 2020 in her 74th year. Loving wife of Philip Dontigny. Loved mom of Gregory Dontigny (Shawna) and Danielle Traikos (Mike). Loved grandma of Madison, Joshua, Nathan, Avery and Braedon. Loved daughter of the late Ignacy and Helena Michalowski. Dear sister Elizabeth "Betty" Michalowski and the late Mary. Kris will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside tribute which will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 1 o'clock at the Malloch Road Cemetery in Arnprior (please keep in mind the current social distancing measures). For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Kris, please consider the Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake, Newmarket.