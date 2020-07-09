It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kurt Zeuge at Cassellhome, North Bay. Survived by his beloved wife Lucille, his step-children Patricia Kirk of Renfrew and David Kirk (Eve) of Greenwood Nova Scotia. Opa will be sadly missed by Sarah, Adam (Alana), Caitlin, Colin (Trianna), Jacqueline (Mitchell), Alison (Adam), John (Ashlee), and his great-grandchildren Julian, Ben, Arianna, Xander, Alizah and Robyn. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Carmen (James) MacLeod of Elliot Lake, Ilsemarie Stubbe, Gudrun Weimer and Karla Lucas and their families from Germany. Kurt will be fondly remembered for his love of horses and of the outdoors. He was an avid Baker and owned and operated the "Golden Bakery" in Blind River, which he operated with his first wife Marge for 33 years (deceased 1995). Kurt was proud to be a Mason and he was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge number #487 in Blind River. He also was a member of the Shriner Club for decades. Kurt's cremation will be held by the MARTYN FUNERAL HOME, North Bay. A private burial will take place at a later date at the Hillside Cemetery in Blind River. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Arthritis Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be gratefully appreciated by the family in Kurt's honour. Arrangements entrusted to Basic Cremation Services 705-476-4444.