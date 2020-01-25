Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laird Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laird Sinclair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laird Sinclair Obituary
Laird passed away in the Perth hospital on Saturday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 88 years. He was predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Blake Sinclair, brother Colin, and in 2007, his beloved wife Roma. Laird will be sadly missed by his son Campbell Sinclair of St. Petersburg Florida, sister-in-law Elora Sinclair, nephews Blake (Karen) Sinclair, Cory (Kathy) Sinclair and nieces Jane (Paul) Blinn and Penny Lalonde. The arrangements are private for the family. In remembrance of Laird, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. www.blairandson.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laird's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -