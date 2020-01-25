|
Laird passed away in the Perth hospital on Saturday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 88 years. He was predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Blake Sinclair, brother Colin, and in 2007, his beloved wife Roma. Laird will be sadly missed by his son Campbell Sinclair of St. Petersburg Florida, sister-in-law Elora Sinclair, nephews Blake (Karen) Sinclair, Cory (Kathy) Sinclair and nieces Jane (Paul) Blinn and Penny Lalonde. The arrangements are private for the family. In remembrance of Laird, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. www.blairandson.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 25, 2020