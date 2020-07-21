Larry LeBlanc

Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 75. Larry, Loving son of the late Carmen LeBlanc. Cherished brother of Claire Waugh, Niles LeBlanc, Janet Pushee, Sue Burchill, and the late Ron LeBlanc. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Larry's wishes cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca