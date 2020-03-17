|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Predeceased by his parents George and Phyllis Lemay and brother David (Terri). Dearly loved by his wife Linda, his beloved sidekick Bo and his children Anne, Geoff, Terry (Joy), Sarah (Eric), Chad (Lindsay) and Dawn (Shawn). Survived by sisters Karen, Faye (James), Janet (Lee) and Lynn (Cahl) and brothers Guy and Danny (Darlene). Proud grandfather to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by his sister in laws, Diane and Debbie as well as his extended family and many good friends. Larry was a selfless man who always loved putting a smile on everyone's face. From telling jokes to singing made up songs, there was never a dull moment. His charismatic and fun personality will be missed by all. Many thanks to the amazing and compassionate care teams at both the Ottawa Civic and Smiths Falls hospitals. Following Larry's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. In Memory of Larry, donations may be made to the Ottawa Civic Hospital Foundation or to the .
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 17, 2020