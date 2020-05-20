Laurence passed away peacefully at the Bruyere Saint Vincent Hospital, Ottawa on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was the much loved husband of Phyllis (nee Ritchie) for 69 years. Laurence was born in Toronto on February 12, 1929; son of George and Eva (nee Hammer) Lee. He was the proud father of Micheal Lee (Patsy), Terry Lee (Colette), Tim Lee, Peter Lee (Penny), Christopher Lee and Laurie Lee; predeceased by his two sons Kelly and Jamie and by his six brothers Herbert, George, Raymond, Louis, William, and Donald Lee. Laurence will be sadly missed by his 20 grandchildren; Jeffrey, Amie (Denis), Michael, Cory (Des), Lesley (Scott), Jameson (Beth), Jarryd (Josie), Jonathon (Shawna), Teirra, Harrison, Kevin, Angela (Matt), Brady, Jamie, Jade (Brandon), Julia (Blake), Jillian (Brandon), Christopher, Nicholas (Haliley), Jenna(Armand) and nine great-grandchildren Ryker, Oliver, Charlotte, Karma, Anthony, Alexa, Alexandra, Meagan, Teagon, Avery, Spencer, Blaine and Dawson. He was the owner of the Lee Hotel where he worked for many decades. Laurence served the people of Smiths Falls for many years; first elected to Town Council from 1974 to 1982, Mayor from 1982 to 1994 and then on the Smiths Falls Water Commission from 1994 until it was disbanded. He was a long-time member of the Smiths Falls Civitan Club as well as past president. Due to current restrictions, the arrangements and services are private for the family. Interment will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Smiths Falls. In honour of Laurence, contributions to Rideau Community Health Services, St. Francis de Sales Church, Smiths Falls or Bruyere Saint Vincent would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Bruyere Saint Vincent 3rd Floor (North Wing) and Doctor Livingstone for the excellent care he was given over the last 17 months. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Smiths Falls.