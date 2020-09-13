Lawrence Barry Ritza (Big Lars) Born August 25 1940 (Renfrew Ontario) - September 9 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the sudden passing of Lawrence Barry Ritza. Larry will be lovingly remembered by his children Catherine & Todd, grandchildren, Tori, Jordyn, Alexander & Nicholas and great granddaughter Aliyah. Big Lars will also be mourned by the many family members and friends who's path he crossed during his wonderful 80 years. Larry (and his beloved late wife Norma), a resident of Oak Ridges for almost 4 decades appreciated the importance of the community dedicating his time to both the local minor hockey and ball associations. Storyteller extraordinaire, with a warm heart and kind ways, For those who knew him understood the door was always open at 2WW. A huge thank you to the staff at Amica Newmarket for their outstanding care and compassion, particularly during the pandemic. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family. To offer condolences, please leave messages, stories or pictures for the family on this virtual memorial Visitation ~ please email loc3162@dignitymemorial.com to reserve a spot on the guest list, due to covid-19 pre-registration and masks are required. Please email your name, contact number and time preferred. Visitation times available: Thursday September 17, 2020 from 1-2, 2:30 - 3:30, 5:30 - 6:30 and 7-8 Private Family Funeral Service to take place on Friday September 18, 2020 Contributions in Lawrence's memory may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, www.heartandstroke.ca
OR Canadian Cancer Society
, www.cancer.ca
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
for the Ritza family. DONATIONS Heart & Stroke Foundation Canadian Cancer Society