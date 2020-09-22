1/1
Lawrence Graham WOOD
1937-04-29 - 2020-09-19
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence passed away suddenly and peacefully in Perth on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with his wife of 62 years by his side. He was a devoted loving husband and best friend of Miriam (Gemmill) and loving father to Debbie (Dan) Keaney, David (Anastasia) Wood and Dianne (late Brian Demers) Wood. Lawrence was predeceased by his son Jim in 2008 and will be sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Brenda Wood. He was the proud grandfather of Sharon, Sabrina, Victoria, Meaghan, Abigail, Lisa, Taylor, Ryley and their families. Lawrence is survived by his sister Iona Farrell and is predeceased by his parents Robert and Lulu (Blackburn) Wood and his brothers and sisters Evelyn, Earl, Elaine, Arden, Lloyd, Eldon, Lemuel, Roy and Carl. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a service will be held privately for his family. In remembrance of Lawrence, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1 or Crawford Cemetery, c/o Elaine DeLisle, 3020 Elphin/Maberly Road, McDonald's Corners, Ontario K0G 1M0. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved