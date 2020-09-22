Lawrence passed away suddenly and peacefully in Perth on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with his wife of 62 years by his side. He was a devoted loving husband and best friend of Miriam (Gemmill) and loving father to Debbie (Dan) Keaney, David (Anastasia) Wood and Dianne (late Brian Demers) Wood. Lawrence was predeceased by his son Jim in 2008 and will be sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Brenda Wood. He was the proud grandfather of Sharon, Sabrina, Victoria, Meaghan, Abigail, Lisa, Taylor, Ryley and their families. Lawrence is survived by his sister Iona Farrell and is predeceased by his parents Robert and Lulu (Blackburn) Wood and his brothers and sisters Evelyn, Earl, Elaine, Arden, Lloyd, Eldon, Lemuel, Roy and Carl. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a service will be held privately for his family. In remembrance of Lawrence, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1 or Crawford Cemetery, c/o Elaine DeLisle, 3020 Elphin/Maberly Road, McDonald's Corners, Ontario K0G 1M0. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors.