Lawrence GREENLAW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 60. Beloved husband and best friend of Brenda (nee Ogilvie). Loving and devoted father of Andrew Greenlaw and April (Scott) Muldoon. Proud "grampie" of Connor and Liam Muldoon. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Nancy Greenlaw, Francis (Rick) Fulford, Brenda (Harold) Murray, Vera (David) Antoine, Rick (Linda) Greenlaw, Ashley (Rob) Turenne. Larry is predeceased by his parents Herbert and Ethel (nee Johnson) Greenlaw, his brother Lenny Greenlaw and sister Angela Greenlaw. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and his very close friends Bill and Heather Bradbury of Angus, Ontario. There will be a celebration of life for Larry taking place at a later date, with a private interment at the Angus Union Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved