Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 60. Beloved husband and best friend of Brenda (nee Ogilvie). Loving and devoted father of Andrew Greenlaw and April (Scott) Muldoon. Proud "grampie" of Connor and Liam Muldoon. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Nancy Greenlaw, Francis (Rick) Fulford, Brenda (Harold) Murray, Vera (David) Antoine, Rick (Linda) Greenlaw, Ashley (Rob) Turenne. Larry is predeceased by his parents Herbert and Ethel (nee Johnson) Greenlaw, his brother Lenny Greenlaw and sister Angela Greenlaw. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and his very close friends Bill and Heather Bradbury of Angus, Ontario. There will be a celebration of life for Larry taking place at a later date, with a private interment at the Angus Union Cemetery.