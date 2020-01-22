|
|
Peacefully surrounded by family at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in his 95th year. Loving and devoted husband of the late Estelle. Beloved father of Allan (Bev) Guest, Renfrew; Lorraine (late Nellis) Waugh, Carleton Place; Elaine (late Janis) Stojanovski, Toronto; Diane (late Roy) Leatherbarrow, Renfrew; and Lawrence (Chris Rosebrugh) Guest, Ottawa. Predeceased by his sons Calvin and Brent and his daughter Corrine (late Ben) Deslaurier. Caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Leonard, Gerald, Lillian Slater and Allan. Lornie will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, his comrades at the Royal Canadian Legion, relatives and friends. Visitation at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., where a Legion Service will take place at 7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment at Haley Union Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bonnechere Manor or Renfrew Victoria Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020