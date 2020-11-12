1/
Lawrence Wood

The family of the late Lawrence Wood would like to thank all of our family, friends, and neighbours for their phone calls, messages, food, flowers, cards, donations and comfort at this time of our loss. Special thanks to the Perth site of the Perth & Smiths Falls Hospital, Dr. Bob Van Noppen, Steve, and all the staff for their care and compassion during our loss. Special thanks to Blair and Son Funeral Home for their help and guidance throughout our time of need. Sincerely, Miriam, Debbie, David, Dianne and families

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
