Retired- 36.5 years Ontario Hydro Member 45 years Bruce Trail Conservancy-Sydenham Len Holley, long time resident of Port Elgin, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Renfrew Hospice on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Son of the late John and Margaret (Ryan) Holley. Len was brother to the late M.J. Holley, late Catherine Holley, late Bernard (late Leona) Holley, late Irene (late Bill) Pappin, Marjorie (late Clarence) Ludgate, late Mervin Holley, late Tim (Vivian Macklem) Holley. Special thanks to Dr. Low and Dr. Bishop. Our gratitude for the wonderfully attentive and compassionate care from the staff at Quail Creek Retirement Home and Renfrew Hospice. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church Renfrew on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Parish Cemetery. In memory of Len, donations to Renfrew Hospice would be appreciated. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH. (To RSVP for the funeral home or Church please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)