With grieving hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mother. Passing peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Hospice Renfrew after a bravely fought battle with cancer on Friday, January 31, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of late Robert William Byers (passed 1983). Dear mother of Bev Byers (Terry), Andy Byers, Carol Formanek (Dave), predeceased by son Kevin Francis Byers (passed 1978). Grandchildren Brittany (Jacob) and Cassandra (Mike). Survived by brothers Harold, Ernest, Donald, Clifford. Predeceased by siblings Gerald, Earl, Kenneth and Shirley. Resting at the McPhail and Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave., Renfrew on Tuesday, February 4 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 5 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Dustin Abbott presiding. A private interment will be held in the spring at Haley United Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations for Hospice Renfrew would be greatly appreciated. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 3, 2020
