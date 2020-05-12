Leo Lascelle
Beloved Brother, Uncle, Musician and Friend With deep regret we announce the passing of Leo Ernest Lascelle May 4, 2020 peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital after a prolonged illness with cancer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Doreen Elsie Parsons (December 13, 2010). Leo was one of 10 children belonging to Edmund Oliver Lascelle and wife Eva Marie (nee Kingsbury) of Arnprior. Dear siblings include sister Shirley Rice (late Harry) of Arnprior, Joan Byrd (late Richard) of Brockville, and Don Lascelle (late Patricia) of Arnprior. Leo was predeceased by siblings Mabel Beaudoin (late Dona), Edmund Lascelle (Maddie), Mona McKerracher (late Bernard), Marion Dooley (late Merl), Josephine Schultz (late Ken) and Marilyn Watson (late Wayne). Remembered fondly by many nephews and nieces locally and spread across the country. Leo will be remembered for his love of music, singing and entertaining. He will be missed by those that got to know him from the many jams and sing-alongs he took part in, especially at White Lake and the Canadian Legion. Until his last days he was always interested in what was happening in the town's entertainment. Leo's final arrangements are entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the pandemic, there will be no formal visitation and as per his wishes minimum of ceremony. Interment will take place at Arnprior Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Leo, a donation to Hospice Renfrew or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by his family. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


