Leo RENAUD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sadness, the family announces that Leo passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Hospital - General Campus on Sunday, June 21, 2020; Leo Arthur Renaud of Arnprior was 78. He has been reunited with his beloved wife Tasha (nee Beauregard) who predeceased him July 23, 2015. Dear brother of Ellen Mayer (Maurice) of Vars; Ron (Diane) and Roger, both of Arnprior; Ralph (Christine) of Ottawa; Roy (Stacey), Robert and Margaret Renaud, all of Arnprior. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Son of the late Theophile "Leo" and Melissa (nee Schultz) Renaud. Leo's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family time took place on Thursday morning, June 25th followed by a Live Webcast Funeral Service in the Pilon Family Chapel on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Leo, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved