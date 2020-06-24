Leo RENAUD

With sadness, the family announces that Leo passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Hospital - General Campus on Sunday, June 21, 2020; Leo Arthur Renaud of Arnprior was 78. He has been reunited with his beloved wife Tasha (nee Beauregard) who predeceased him July 23, 2015. Dear brother of Ellen Mayer (Maurice) of Vars; Ron (Diane) and Roger, both of Arnprior; Ralph (Christine) of Ottawa; Roy (Stacey), Robert and Margaret Renaud, all of Arnprior. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Son of the late Theophile "Leo" and Melissa (nee Schultz) Renaud. Leo's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family time took place on Thursday morning, June 25th followed by a Live Webcast Funeral Service in the Pilon Family Chapel on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Leo, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.