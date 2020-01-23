Home

In loving memory of Leo Sheedy Passed away January 27th 2019. The moment that you passed away our hearts were torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you. We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain. With love Nancy, Debbie & Justin.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020
