Leonard Alexander Visneskie
After a brief illness at Ottawa on Saturday, August 22, 2020, Leonard Alexander Visneskie age 75 years. Loving father of Mark (Sharon), James (Vicki). Loving grandfather of Michael, Sarah and Samantha, Amy and Jason; dear brother of Jean Visneskie, Julianna (Morris Sylver), Andy (Bev), and Lyda (Richard Zohr). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Alex and Annie Visneskie and brother Ken (Faye). Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In memory of Leonard donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Born in Renfrew, Leonard moved to Ottawa to get his teachers certificate from the University of Ottawa. After working as a teacher he spent the rest of his career working for OC Transpo first as a driver and later in the maintenance department. Along with a lifelong love of reading and music he enjoyed making people laugh and listening to himself talk.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 10, 2020.
