Leonard Charles Boese 1946-2020 (Retired-Zomax) It is with sadness the family announces that our beloved Leonard Charles Boese passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with his loving wife Barbara by his side in the early morning hours of Sunday September 27, 2020 after a short journey through cancer. He was 74. Beloved husband and best friend of Barbara Boese (Stewart). Much loved father of Sherri Johnson (Jean-Luc Martin) of B.C., Lisa Boese of Ottawa and Steven Boese (Michelle) of Quebec. Dear brother of David Boese (Linda) of Kingston, Betty Whitteker (Doug) of Williamsburg and Mark Boese (Diane) of Arnprior. Dear son of Estella Boese (late Melvin) (2002). Predeceased by fist wife Alice Daniell (2008). Cherished grandfather to Stephen Boese. Loving step-father to Alexander and James Watson and Poppy to Mallory-Jane Watson. Predeceased by daughter Laura (2006) and brother Donald (1973). Missed by many aunts and uncles and several nieces and nephews. Leonard had a great passion for motorcycles and enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the open road. Later in life he developed a passionate interest in cooking. At the age of 48 he enrolled in a cooking class at Algonquin College and later proclaimed to be a retired chef-much to the delight of his family and friends. To Leonard, flavour was a key ingredient when cooking. Leonard's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home,138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Private Interment to take place at Arnprior Albert Street Cemetery. In memorial donations may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or to the Canadian Cancer Society
