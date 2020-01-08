|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Toronto following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Len was 96. He was the son of Hugh Herbert Geddes, 1892-1975 and Mary Elizabeth (Ferguson) Geddes, 1893-1983. Len was the dearly loved husband of the late Eileen Vivian Geddes (nee Jones)(2013) and loving father of Barbara (Robert), Robert (Jo-An) and Susan (David). Beloved grandfather of Karen (Greg), Jenny (DJ), Michael, Joseph and Nicholas (Samantha). Proud great-grandpa of Lucas, Kaitlyn, Sophia, Nathaniel and Keenan. He was predeceased by his brother Ken (2016). Len grew up in Toronto and attended Humberside Collegiate Institute. During W.W.II he joined the RCAF at the age of 18 and became a C-47 Pilot Officer completing his training at Vulcan, High River and Pat Bay. He was assigned to Squadron 436 Transport where he served in Burma dropping supplies, paratroopers and picking up the wounded. Upon returning from overseas he married Eileen, and began a career with the Ford Motor company. He retired as their National Parts and Accessories Sales Marketing Manager and he happily spent the next 20 years living in Lorne Park and then Cambridge in the summer and wintering in Florida, making many good friends everywhere he went. Len loved to golf, read and play bridge. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him for he was kind, cheerful, affectionate and always the life of the party. A memorial service will be held in the Crestview Chapel of Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11a.m. If desired, donations in memory of Leonard can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation or Alzheimer's Society of Canada. A special thanks to Dr. Shergold and the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre K3E Team who took such good care of him. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca