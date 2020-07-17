Mac passed away in his 83rd year peacefully at home July 11, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years Barb (Bennett). Cherished father to Bob (Wanda), Jim (Cheryl), Cheryl (Steve), Mark (Kim), and Bev (Martin). Sadly missed by his 11 grandchildren and beloved "Poppa Mac" to his four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings Anna (Art), Don, Mel, Lois (Eric), Ken (Saidee), Bill (Deanne), and Doris (Ernie). Survived by siblings Pearl and Wayne, and sisters-in-law Thelma, Jean, Carol, Sandy and Sue (Jr) and numerous nieces and nephews. Mac's life began and ended on the homestead. He lived his life farming and building Bendew Farms. Dedicated member of the Lanark County Plowmen's Association and Ontario Plowmen's Association. Will be sadly missed by close friend Robbie Henderson and four-legged buddy Larry. A private family service will be held. Interment to be held at St. John's Cemetery, Innisville. For those who wish, a donation to the St. John's Cemetery Fund would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com