Leslie Cecil STREET
Of North Augusta, passed away peacefully at the Kemptville District Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Leslie, devoted husband to Adele for over 38 years. Loving son of the late Cecil and Vivian Street. Cherished father to Pierre (Sophie) Street. Loving brother of Judy (Harold) Butcher. Predeceased by brothers Hubert, and Bev Street. Leslie will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. The family will be having a private memorial ceremony in Leslie's honour at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Leslie may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
