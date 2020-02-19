|
|
With heavy hearts and great sadness we announce that Linda Fairfield of Arnprior passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Fairfield (July 5, 2005). Dearly loved and devoted mother of Shanno Parkin and her husband, Geoff of Toronto and grandmother (Mimi) of Amelie. Beloved sister of Lise MacCrimmon (Dave) and Julie Howard (Martyn), both of Perth and Francine Bertrand (Ken) of Pembroke. Dear sister-in-law of Sue and Jim Sawyer and Cathy Fairfield (late Ron), all of Arnprior. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Oscar and Lucille (nee D'Aoust) Beaudoin. Linda's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Friday, February 21st from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 22nd from 9:30 to 10:15. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. The family would like to invite everyone after the service to the Pilon Family Funeral Home to share some refreshments and memories of Linda. In memory of Linda, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 19, 2020