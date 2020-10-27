1/1
Linda Kathleen RITCHIE
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was 71 years of age. Linda, Cherished mother to Richard (Melissa Cardinal) Ritchie, Deborah (Neil) McMillan, and Dave Ritchie. Devoted grandma towards Matthew Ritchie, Brittany McMillan, Emma Ritchie, and Courtney McMillan. Loving sister of Gary McGinn. Linda is predeceased by her parents Neil and Gertrude McGinn, sister Joyce Bloomfield, and brothers Paul, Brian, and Michael McGinn. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and her former husband Daryl Ritchie. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A Private family service has been held. Donations in memory of Linda to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
