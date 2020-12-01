Passed away peacefully in hospital, Smiths Falls after a lengthy illness on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving mother of Tony (Sara) Morrison, Steve Morrison (Elizabeth) and Shawn Morrison (Kathy). Adored grandmother of Conner, Katelyn and Kilian Morrison. Sadly missed by her sisters Arlene Dowdall, Marilyn Gault and the late Beverly Cleary and the late Carol Mazzei. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Norma Whalen. Private family gathering will take place next spring/summer 2021. Donations in Linda's name may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society. https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/