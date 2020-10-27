1/1
Linda NILSON
With sadness, the family announces that Linda passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital early Monday morning, October 26, 2020; Linda Anne Nilson, a longtime resident of Almonte and Pakenham was in her 71st year. Beloved wife of Craig Rogers. Dearly loved mother of Jonathan Lockhart (Charlene) of Almonte; Tobias Lockhart (Julia) of Pakenham and Sarah Spinks of Almonte. Cherished and proud "Grandma" of Alyssa, Wyatt, Ashley, Brandon and Ethan. Daughter of the late Doug and Margaret Nilson. Also predeceased by her brother, Ralph and her sister, Carole. Linda will be remembered for her contribution to the development of the Augusta Street Park in Almonte. Linda's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. In memory, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
