Passed away peacefully after a tough battle with cancer. Linda is survived by her husband Serge "Joseph" Baillargeon, step children Serge Jr., Matthieu, Catherine, brother Gary Posnick, and sister Zona Mitchell. She is predeceased by her parents Bill and Poly Posnick. A memorial visitation will take place at a later date when restrictions due to Covid-19 are lifted. Donations in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada https://bcsc.ca/get-involved/donate/. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 20, 2020.