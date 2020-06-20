Linda "Marie" POSNICK
Passed away peacefully after a tough battle with cancer. Linda is survived by her husband Serge "Joseph" Baillargeon, step children Serge Jr., Matthieu, Catherine, brother Gary Posnick, and sister Zona Mitchell. She is predeceased by her parents Bill and Poly Posnick. A memorial visitation will take place at a later date when restrictions due to Covid-19 are lifted. Donations in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada https://bcsc.ca/get-involved/donate/. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
