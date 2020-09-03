1/1
Linda "Marie" Posnick
1958-08-11 - 2020-06-18
Passed away peacefully after a tough battle with cancer on Thursday June 18, 2020. Linda is survived by her husband Serge "Joseph" Baillargeon, stepchildren Serge Jr., Matthieu, Catherine, brother Gary Posnick, and sister Zona Mitchell. She is predeceased by her parents Bill and Poly Posnick. Visitation to take place at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON, on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada https://bcsc.ca/get-involved/donate/. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
