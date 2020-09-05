1/1
Lindsey O'Hara
Lindsey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 2, 2020 at the age of 27. Lindsey, beloved wife of Darsey O'Hara, much loved daughter of Ronald Lamoureux and Theresa Vergette-Lamoureux. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Jordan (Emily) and Patrick (Josée). Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Lily, Levi, Madison, Maverick, and Eli. Due to the current restrictions of Covid 19, the visitation and Funeral Mass will be by invitation only. Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Patrick's Church, Fallowfield with interment in the St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Lindsey, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Kelly Funeral Home, Barrhaven Chapel 3000 Woodroffe Ave, Nepean 613-823-4747

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
