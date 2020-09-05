Lindsey O'Hara

Lindsey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 2, 2020 at the age of 27. Lindsey, beloved wife of Darsey O'Hara, much loved daughter of Ronald Lamoureux and Theresa Vergette-Lamoureux. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Jordan (Emily) and Patrick (Josée). Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Lily, Levi, Madison, Maverick, and Eli. Due to the current restrictions of Covid 19, the visitation and Funeral Mass will be by invitation only. Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Patrick's Church, Fallowfield with interment in the St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Lindsey, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society
