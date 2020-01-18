|
|
Sculland, Lise Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Hospice Renfrew on Monday January 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife of Harry for 64 years. Cherished Mom of Frank (Julie)and Barry (Gwen). Proud and loving grandma of 8 and great-grandma of 2. Dear sister of Janet (Ken Pineo) of Nova Scotia. Lise was a Golden Life member of Motor Maids Inc., a women's motorcycle riding club. Lise was inducted into the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame, Toronto in 2017. She was the past V.P. of MM- international. She rode her own motorcycle all over North America "she was a million miler" She was a member of Bagot Blythfield Council , part owner of Weazy's Tearoom in Calabogie. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home 310 Argyle St S Renfrew on Friday, January 17 from 2-4, 7-9 pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Most Precious Blood Church, Calabogie on Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice Renfrew. A Memorial ride will be held for the Motor Maids for Lise in Summer of 2020. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hospice Renfrew for their compassionate care they provided. "She lived to ride, and she rode to live. Ride free Lise all my love, Harry"
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 18, 2020