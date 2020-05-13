Lloyd Irving FOSTER
Of Jasper, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 70 years of age. Lloyd, cherished husband of Donna for over 44 years. Loving son of the late Harold and Ellen Foster. Devoted father to Tracy Foster, and Geoffrey (Tasha) Foster. Proud grandfather to Tyler Armstrong, Brayden Foster, and Jamieson Foster. Loving brother to Robert Foster and brother-in-law to Anne Foster, Valerie Foster, Janie (John) McTavish, Connie (Terry) Streight, Patty (Ritchie) Rathwell, Susan (Jim) Birtch, Ronnie (Karen) Beaupre, Debbie (late Alvin) Bennett, Doug (Marie) Beaupre, Brian Beaupre, Kevin (Marlene) Beaupre. Lloyd will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lloyd is also predeceased by his brothers Jim, and Doug Foster, sisters-in-law Barbara Foster, Kelly Beaupre, father-in-law Percy Beaupre and mother-in-law Cherie Beaupre. Special thanks to Daryl Ritchie for being a close friend for over 40 years. As per Lloyd's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held when social gatherings are permitted. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a local family in need through Lloyd's family, will be gratefully appreciated. Condolences for the family may be left at www.lannin.ca.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 13, 2020.
