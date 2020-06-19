Following a long struggle with Alzheimer's, Lois passed away peacefully at Almonte Fairview Manor on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020. Lois Isobel Carruthers of Arnprior was 92. Beloved wife of the late Wilson Carruthers (May 12, 2014). Dearly loved and proud mother of Larry (Penny) of Glasgow Station; Donna Frank (Norbert) of Carp; Carl (Cathy) of Stittsville and Trenton (Vicky) of Barrhaven. Cherished Granny of Darrin Frank (Chantal), Derek Carruthers (Kaitlin), Kail Carruthers (Cassandra), Briar Carruthers, Melanie Carruthers and Sydney Carruthers and Great-Granny of Kamryn. Lois was the last surviving child of the late Cyrus and Bertha (nee Ouderkirk) Lang of Berwick, ON. She was also predeceased by her four brothers: Gordon, Wilfred, Cyrus and Harvey as well as four sisters: Evelyn Armstrong, Alice McRae, Viola Dingwall and Ellen McGregor. Fondly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members. A special "thank you" goes out to Donna from her brothers Larry, Carl and Trenton for being Mom's best friend and for always being there for her through thick and thin. Her final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family time took place on Monday morning, June 22nd and where a Tribute Service was webcast live on Monday morning at 11 o'clock (a link to that live webcast is available on Lois' page on the Pilon Family Funeral Home website). Interment followed at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Lois, please consider a donation to the Almonte Fairview Manor. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 19, 2020.