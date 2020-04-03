|
|
Mulvihill, Lois Dorothy Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Stanley Mulvihill for 69 years. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Edith Church. Loving mother of Gordon (Christena), David (Elaine), Leo (Sharon), Linda (Martin) and Scott (Rhonda). Dear Grandma to Sarah (Jay), Owen (Kristy), Matthew (Kristina), Heather (Wayne), Erin (Matthew), Jason, Kaitlyn and Dylan. Proud Great-Grandma to Rylee, Logan, Chloe, Lily, Murray and Patrick. Dear sister of Anne Miller (James). Predeceased by her grandaughter Teagan, her sisters Daphne and Lorraine,her brothers Allan, Lyle, Merrill and Glen. Lois will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Thank you to the Drs. and staff of Renfrew Victoria Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to the Goulet Funeral Home, Renfrew. In accordance with her wishes a burial service will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the St. Andrews United Church, Calabogie or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 3, 2020