Lois, Beloved wife of the late Bill Hammerrich, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at the age of 101. Thanks to Chris Edgar, Joyce Hass and especially to Barabara Bristow for all the love and care. Dr. Strader and Bonnechere Manor Staff have been extraordinary. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation would be appreciated. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com