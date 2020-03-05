Home

The family of the late Lois Hicke wish to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness and support to our Mother while she had been ill. We would especially wish to thank Dr. C. Schriver, Dr. M. Clemons and Nurse Fiona. Thank you to all staff at the Arnprior & District Memorial Hospital for treating our Mother with the dignity and respect she deserved. Fr. John Burchat, your visits and blessings were greatly appreciated. Many thanks to the Pilon Family Funeral Home for the beautiful tribute. With warmest regards, Sheryl and Tom Fishenden, Rob and Steffany Hicke
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020
