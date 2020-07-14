1/1
Lois (Kinghan) James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Lois Maude James in the comfort of home surrounded by the love of family Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Morris James. Loving and proud mother of Steven James (Bonnie) and Beth Melanson (Barry). Cherished grandmother of Mitch, Matt and Brittany and great-grandmother of Sawyer and Abby. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Emma Kinghan, sister Elizabeth Hammond and brother Herbie. Lois' final care and arrangements are entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where private family visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. Interment Arnprior Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Lois, a donation may be made to the Grove Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved