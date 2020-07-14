With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Lois Maude James in the comfort of home surrounded by the love of family Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Morris James. Loving and proud mother of Steven James (Bonnie) and Beth Melanson (Barry). Cherished grandmother of Mitch, Matt and Brittany and great-grandmother of Sawyer and Abby. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Emma Kinghan, sister Elizabeth Hammond and brother Herbie. Lois' final care and arrangements are entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where private family visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. Interment Arnprior Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Lois, a donation may be made to the Grove Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca