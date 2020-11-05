1/1
Lois LIVINGSTONE
1929-08-05 - 2020-10-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on October 24, 2020 at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Cobden at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Annie Mae McInnes. Loving sister of the late Ivan (Mary), Ray (Connie) of Whitby. Beloved wife of the late Roy Livingstone and mother of their 7 children Joan (David Scott), Arel (Shirley), Sharon (Welland Eady), Ross (Suzanne), Gary (Sharon), Trudy (Jacques (Labelle) and Glenn (Wendy). She was a proud and loving grandmother to 18, great-grandmother to 17 and great-great-grandmother to 1. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all of us. Lois's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew where a private family visitation will be held followed by a graveside service at Goshen Cemetery. In memory of Lois, please consider a donation to Caressant Care Nursing Home, Cobden. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved