Passed away on October 24, 2020 at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Cobden at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Annie Mae McInnes. Loving sister of the late Ivan (Mary), Ray (Connie) of Whitby. Beloved wife of the late Roy Livingstone and mother of their 7 children Joan (David Scott), Arel (Shirley), Sharon (Welland Eady), Ross (Suzanne), Gary (Sharon), Trudy (Jacques (Labelle) and Glenn (Wendy). She was a proud and loving grandmother to 18, great-grandmother to 17 and great-great-grandmother to 1. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all of us. Lois's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew where a private family visitation will be held followed by a graveside service at Goshen Cemetery. In memory of Lois, please consider a donation to Caressant Care Nursing Home, Cobden. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com