With great sadness we announce that Lois passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with loved ones by her side on Thursday morning, February 13, 2020. She was 84. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Hicke (April 6, 2008). Dearly loved mother of Rob Hicke (Steffany Prince) and Sheryl Fishenden (Tom), all of Arnprior. Much loved Grandma of Andrew Fishenden (Brittany), Amanda Cybulski (Adam), Erin Hicke and Matthew Hicke (Alyssa Sparling) and G.G. of Addison and Findlay Cybulski and Maxden Fishenden. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephew and their families. Predeceased by her parents, Bill and Esther (nee Hildebrandt) Minard as well as her only brother, Tom Minard (late Carol). Friends were invited to join the family during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Saturday, February 15th from 9:45 to 10:45 and where a Tribute to honor and celebrate Lois' life followed in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Lois, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020