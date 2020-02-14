Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hicke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Marie Hicke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Marie Hicke Obituary
With great sadness we announce that Lois passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with loved ones by her side on Thursday morning, February 13, 2020. She was 84. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Hicke (April 6, 2008). Dearly loved mother of Rob Hicke (Steffany Prince) and Sheryl Fishenden (Tom), all of Arnprior. Much loved Grandma of Andrew Fishenden (Brittany), Amanda Cybulski (Adam), Erin Hicke and Matthew Hicke (Alyssa Sparling) and G.G. of Addison and Findlay Cybulski and Maxden Fishenden. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephew and their families. Predeceased by her parents, Bill and Esther (nee Hildebrandt) Minard as well as her only brother, Tom Minard (late Carol). Friends were invited to join the family during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Saturday, February 15th from 9:45 to 10:45 and where a Tribute to honor and celebrate Lois' life followed in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Lois, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -