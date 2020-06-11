Lois passed away peacefully in the Perth hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 76 years. She was predeceased by her parents Mons and Dorothy (Thomas) Dunham, brother Scott Dunham, her first loving husband Wilmer Elliott and daughter Paula Elliott. Lois was the beloved wife of Malcolm Hennigar for 30 years; devoted mother of Kimberly (Alex) Kelford and proud grandmother of Justin (Rebecca) Kelford, Ryan (Jessica) Kelford and Victoria (T.J.) Murray; loving great-grandmother of nine and soon to be one more joining the family. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Glenna Dunham, nephews Steve (Jen) Dunham and Chris (Kristine) Dunham, brother-in-law Murray (Bev) Elliott and many cherished extended family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the arrangements for Lois are private for the family. She will be interred with Wilmer and Paula in the Ompah Cemetery. Those wishing to honour Lois with a memorial donation are asked to consider the Ompah Fire Department (mail to Captain Michelle Ross, Ompah Fire Department, 10200 Road 509, Ompah, Ontario K0H 2J0) or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, 253 Glenview Road, Smiths Falls, Ontario K7A 4S4. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.