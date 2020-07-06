Peacefully on July 2, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved mother of Carole (John), Alan (Noemi). Predeceased by her loving husband Percy; sons Donnie, Robbie and parents Joseph and Yvonne Perry; siblings, Gaby, George, Bob, Theresa and Linda. Leaves behind her siblings Peter (Janet), John (Gloria), Ned (Heather) and Jackie. Cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the staff at the Queensway Carleton and Civic Hospitals. Also, for the excellent ongoing care at the Senior Retirement Residences; Wildpine in Stittsville, and Island View in Arnprior. At Loretta's request, there will be no visitation or service. Interment will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Heart Institute, the Queensway Carleton or Civic Hospitals. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com