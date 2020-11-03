1/1
Loretta Margaret ERION
With loving sadness, the family announces the peaceful passing of Loretta, with her loving husband at her side, at the Perth GWM hospital, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 84. Loretta was born in St. Catharines, ON, and moved to Perth in 1963, with Lawrence and their four sons, then a fifth son born in 1965. She is and will continue to be lovingly remembered by Lawrence, her husband of 65 years, and by her sons Michael (Kerstin), Martin (Natalie), Lance (Len), and Geoffrey (April); predeceased by Lindsay, her fourth son. Loretta was much cherished by her sister Marilyn, and grandchildren: Garlande, Geena, Dean, Melissa, Ben, Leif, Rachel, and Caroline. Her adult life, in addition to raising 5 boys, included work in restaurant, library, and as accountant and secretary to the family business (Erion Associates, Consulting Engineers). Loretta performed volunteer work in the past with several community organizations, namely St. James Anglican church auxiliary, GWM hospital ladies auxiilary, The Girl Guides, Stewart School home and school committee. For the past 20 years Loretta was also an active member of the Perth Friends of the Library executive committee. Loretta's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to O'Dacre Family Funeral Home in Perth, with a memorial service to be announced in the spring of 2021. In Loretta's memory please consider a donation to the Perth Friends of the Library. Condolences and Memories www.odacrefamily.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Dacre Family Funeral Home Chapel and Reception Centre
15 Victoria Street
Perth, ON K7H 2H7
(613) 267-3082
