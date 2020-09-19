1/1
Lori P. Walton
(Longtime Owner/Operator of Country Kleaning) Passed away peacefully in the Ottawa General Hospital surrounded by her loving family on September 16, 2020. Lori At the age of 61. Survived by her loving husband of 30 years to Byron Dolliver and her children Jesse Lacroix (Erin) and Amy Dolliver (Justin). Proud "Granny" of Noah, Hunter, Zoey, Nathan and Wylie. Missed by her mother Violet, step-father Raymond also her sister Susie, brothers Mark and Jeff. Remembered by her friends and extended family. Donations in memory of Lori may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Family and Friends May Visit C. R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. (127 Church St. Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313) On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Chapel service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11am. Interment to follow at the Auld Kirk Cemetery Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 19, 2020.
