|
|
Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020, in her 77th year. Loving mother of Trish (Scott Boot), Stephen (Jacqueline) and Trevor (Cherilyn). Proud Grandma of Brittany, Courtney, Reilley, Olivia, Henry and Piper, and Great-Grandma of Mason, Charlotte and Addelynn. Dear sister of Vera Smith (Brad). Special Aunt of Donavan Mick (Laura). She will be lovingly remembered by many friends. At Lorna's request, there will be no visitation. Private Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Lutheran Church, Eganville or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated by the family. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020