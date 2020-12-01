Lorna passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday November 28, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill Wilson. Loving mother of Shawn (Carol), Cory (Elizabeth) and Jay (Tracy). Cherished grandma to Robin, Sarah, Courtney, Tyler (Dakota), Travis, T-Jay and great-grandson Jaxson. Lorna will be sadly missed by her sister Deedee (Robert), sister-in-law Anne (Rick), sister-in-law Donna (Bob), many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the St John's United Church and Women's Institute, and all of Lorna's many friends and family of Kemptville and surrounding area. Interment at Kemptville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Johns United Church. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca
613-258-2435